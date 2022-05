BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Masks are now required for everyone regardless of vaccination status in all Acadia National Park buildings.

This is based on CDC guidance and COVID-19 community levels, according to a post on the park’s Facebook page.

For more information, visit: https://www.nps.gov/acad/planyourvisit/conditions.htm

