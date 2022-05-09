Maine lawmakers return to deal with 5 vetoes

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature is returning to work for one day to deal with five vetoes by Gov. Janet Mills.

Lawmakers were being given an opportunity Monday to override the vetoes.

Thus far, no veto has been overridden by lawmakers.

Bills that are up for reconsideration focus on governance of the University of Maine System, electric transmission lines, probation and conditions of release; retaliation against workers utilizing earned paid leave; and tax incentives for the forest products sector.

All told, 969 bills have become law and 27 bills have been vetoed during the two-year legislative cycle.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.