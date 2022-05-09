Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again Monday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 is up slightly again on Monday.

The Maine CDC says 209 people are in the hospital with the virus. That’s up four from Sunday.

Twenty-nine people are in critical care, that’s down five in the last 24 hours.

Four people are on ventilators, that’s down one.

Nearly 700 new vaccinations were administered on Sunday.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

The next update is scheduled for Tuesday.

