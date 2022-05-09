Advertisement

Louisiana Pacific converts Houlton plant to flagship product

LP Houlton
LP Houlton
By WAGM News
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW LIMERICK, Maine (WAGM) - Louisiana Pacific has recently completed a major conversion of their Houlton plant.

Plant Manager Nathan Whitney says back in early 2021, Louisiana Pacific started converting the Houlton plant from manufacturing OSB to their flagship SmartSide siding. Due to the demand for the building material, the plant will soon be hiring more workers.

“This facility before was running five days a week, with the changeover to LP SmartSide we’re going to be running a 24/7 operation, so it’s an increase in jobs. The other thing that we’re going to see, which is good news for local loggers, is we’re going to see a 30% increase in log usage and our logs come primarily from within 60 miles of the facility, so that’s good news for Southern Aroostook County,” Whitney said.

Whitney says the Houlton plant is the first on the East Coast to manufacture the product for Louisiana Pacific.

