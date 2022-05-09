Lots of Sunshine Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’re in for a beautiful stretch of weather as high pressure dominates our forecast for the next several days. We’ll see lots of sunshine for our Monday with some warmer temperatures as well. Highs today will be around the 60° mark for coastal areas and 60s to near 70° inland. Skies will be clear tonight with low dropping to the 30s to near 40°. Patchy frost is possible so if you’ve started your gardening early, you may want to protect your plants tonight to be safe.

Tuesday and Wednesday look good with sunshine prevailing and highs in the low to mid-60s for coastal locales and 60s to low to mid-70s for the rest of the state. A cold front is forecast to drop into the state Thursday then lift back to the north during the day Friday. This front doesn’t have much moisture associated with it but will likely produce a few more clouds across the state for Thursday and Friday. Overall... the nice weather will continue Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s along the coast and mid-70s to low 80s inland. Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s to near 80°. Warmer air is forecast to move into the state for the start of the weekend giving us some very warm temperatures with highs in the low to mid-80s for inland locations while coastal areas stay cooler with highs in the 60s to near 70° Saturday. Shower chances will return to our forecast for Sunday as low pressure approaches the region.

Today: Lots of sunshine and warmer. Highs near 60° along the coast, 60s to near 70° inland. Northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Patchy frost. Lows between 30°-40°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s along the coast, mid-60s to low 70s elsewhere. East/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-60s along the coast and low to mid-70s elsewhere.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s along the coast and mid-70s to low 80s elsewhere.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 70° along the coast, 70s to near 80° inland.

