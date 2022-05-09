Gas prices surge to new record highs in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - With the Memorial Day holiday weekend just a couple of weeks away, gas prices continue to rise, setting new records in Maine.

According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular gas on Monday was $4.37 cents. Prices surged past the old record of $4.31 set on March 10 over the weekend.

The average price for diesel was $6.24 per gallon, also a record, but unchanged from Sunday. Those record prices are having some widespread impacts in Maine.

Both prices were above the national average. The national average for gas on Monday was $4.32 and $5.54 for diesel.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.85 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.80 per gallon.

Last week, AAA said gasoline demand was up slightly, combined with rising oil prices. They said pump prices will likely face continued upward pressure as oil prices remain above $105 per barrel.

