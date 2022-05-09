A busy week for flower shops ahead of Mother’s Day

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - It’s been a busy week for flower shops everywhere leading up to Mothers Day.

The Bud Connection in Ellsworth said every day this week was busier than the day before- especially Saturday. The full numbers aren’t in yet, but they believe they’ve probably had they’re busiest Mothers Day Week to date.

”It was so exciting to see everyone send their moms so much love and joy,” said Bud Connection owner Barbara Courchesne. “It brings us joy to do that. We had little kids in here, we had big kids in here. So we’re all ages. Lots of flowers and hanging baskets, and treats, and chocolates. So it was a pretty successful holiday.”

