Brianne McCabe comes to Husson softball from Hawaii

By Ben Barr
Updated: 29 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Brianne McCabe has made her way from Oahu, Hawaii to the Husson Eagles softball team.

She landed at Husson through a recruiting web site during the pandemic.

“I knew I wanted to leave Hawaii. It’s a great place to grow up in, but I needed to get out. I chose possibly the farthest place I could go,” said McCabe, first-year catcher.

Hawaii’s a dream vacation spot, but McCabe wanted to discover somewhere different.

“After a while, it’s the same thing every single day. It gets very repetitive. If you want to visit, I totally would say yes, but for me it was time to leave and explore something new,” said McCabe.

She had only traveled to the West Coast before joining the Eagles.

“The season change was definitely the biggest change for me. I had never seen snow until I came up here. I’ve never been in the negatives until I came up here, so basically the weather was different,” said McCabe.

The Eagles showed their mutual interest with a FaceTime full campus tour.

“I’ve never been on a team that really pushed me. This team, with the coaches and the girls, has really pushed me beyond what I thought I could do. Being in an environment where everybody wants to be here is something that I love and why I chose here,” said McCabe.

McCabe said becoming an Eagle was an impulsive decision, but she has no regrets.

McCabe added that she does miss Hawaiian food, but loves lobster.

