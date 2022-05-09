Annual observance held at Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The annual observance was held at the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Augusta on Monday.

In attendance were families of the fallen, police officers from across the state and Gov. Janet Mills who addressed the group.

One more name added to the granite this year: Hancock County Sheriff Deputy Luke Gross.

Gross was struck by a vehicle while investigating a crash in Trenton last year.

His name brought the total to 88.

His widow thanked everyone in the law enforcement community for all the support after her loss.

”It is day by day but like I said, we have a lot of support. A lot of people who have reached out to help us. So we have our moments but it is a day by day struggle,” said Lauren Gross.

“I think we ask our officers to give up themselves every day day in and day out. And what we need to do on our end is honor them for the work that they do every day. And then this particular wall obviously is for officers that have lost their lives. So it’s incredibly important that we’re here to represent not only them but their families as well thank them for their work,” said Commissioner Michael Sauschuck, Department of Public Safety.

The Maine Law Enforcement Memorial was dedicated on May 25, 1991 by the Maine Chiefs of Police Association.

