Advertisement

American Lung Association raising lung cancer awareness with Turquoise Takeover celebration

Textbook
Textbook(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The American Lung Association is raising awareness for lung cancer this week with their Turquoise Takeover celebration.

It honors those who have been impacted by lung cancer and educates people on the importance of screening.

Lance Boucher says lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in Maine.

This week they will illuminate major landmarks turquoise including the Memorial Bridge from Portsmouth to Kittery.

Boucher says anyone with lungs can get lung cancer.

”Maine has the sixth highest incidents of lung cancer in the country and it’s estimated that more than 1,600 people in Maine, our friends, family, coworkers, neighbors will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022 alone. So, we’re uniting in solidarity with those to provide hope to all those affected by this disease and raise awareness and hopefully save more lives,” said Boucher.

The American Lung Association says only six percent of those at high risk have been screened nationally.

To learn more about lung cancer screening you can visit savedbythescan.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial
Annual observance held at Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial
Ellsworth held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday at the site of two solar projects that will...
Ellsworth holds ribbon cutting for solar projects
Win-Win
Win-Win thrift store expanding to second location in Holden
Greenfield Road in Milford
Milford road closed Monday morning