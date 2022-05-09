American Lung Association raising lung cancer awareness with Turquoise Takeover celebration

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The American Lung Association is raising awareness for lung cancer this week with their Turquoise Takeover celebration.

It honors those who have been impacted by lung cancer and educates people on the importance of screening.

Lance Boucher says lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in Maine.

This week they will illuminate major landmarks turquoise including the Memorial Bridge from Portsmouth to Kittery.

Boucher says anyone with lungs can get lung cancer.

”Maine has the sixth highest incidents of lung cancer in the country and it’s estimated that more than 1,600 people in Maine, our friends, family, coworkers, neighbors will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022 alone. So, we’re uniting in solidarity with those to provide hope to all those affected by this disease and raise awareness and hopefully save more lives,” said Boucher.

The American Lung Association says only six percent of those at high risk have been screened nationally.

To learn more about lung cancer screening you can visit savedbythescan.org.

