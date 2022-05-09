Advertisement

Alleged Maine Capitol rioter to be charged with assaulting third officer on Jan. 6

By WMTW
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WMTW) - Kyle Fitzsimons, the first and most seriously accused of four Mainers implicated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot faces additional charges, federal prosecutors have disclosed.

Prosecutors revealed in papers filed Friday with the U.S. District Court for Washington that the government intends to seek another superseding indictment, this time accusing Fitzsimons of assaulting a third law enforcement officer.

Prosecutors disclosed only that the third assault was “recently discovered.”

Fitzsimons already faces 10 criminal counts, including felonies for assaulting two officers, and misdemeanors for breaching the Capitol with the mob that sought to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over Donald Trump.

Fitzsimons has been jailed since his February 2021 arrest in Lebanon, Maine, where he lived with his wife and their child and worked as a butcher.

Fitzsimons is currently held at the federal jail in Washington. His trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection on June 13.

Government evidence previously released to justify his detention includes Capitol security camera and police-worn body-cam videos during the melee and recorded phone calls from federal lockup.

Prosecutors told the court Friday they will be meeting in person with Fitzsimons and his attorney on May 16 “to discuss various aspects of the case,” and they do not expect a trial delay due to the new indictment.

Prosecutors previously engaged Fitzsimons in plea talks.

Three other men from Maine, including one who now lives in Georgia, have been criminally charged for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — Nicholas Hendrix, Mitch Simon and Joshua Colgan.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial
Annual observance held at Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial
Textbook
American Lung Association raising lung cancer awareness with Turquoise Takeover celebration
Ellsworth held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday at the site of two solar projects that will...
Ellsworth holds ribbon cutting for solar projects
Win-Win
Win-Win thrift store expanding to second location in Holden