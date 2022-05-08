Walk to remember Kim Moreau marks 36 years since her disappearance

JAY, Maine (WMTW) - Family, friends and supporters walked from Livermore Falls to Jay on Saturday in memory of Kim Moreau, who disappeared on May 10, 1986, at the age of 17.

The group held flowers as they walked to St. Rose of Lima church in Jay, in hope that their continued persistence will lead to tips that would bring about Kim’s discovery.

“Without our help and our aggravation and our daily constant working for finding my sister, she wouldn’t be brought to justice,” said Kim’s sister Diane Levesque. “Even though she’s not around, we’ll never forget her. And you won’t either because we won’t let you.”

“We definitely do know there are people that knows where she is.,” said Kim’s father Richard Moreau. “All they have to do is make a phone call and they could take us directly to her and have absolutely no problem doing that. All they need to do is develop a conscience and do it.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.