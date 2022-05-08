Search for escaped Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters day 10

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Sunday marks day 10 of the search for an escaped inmate and former Assistant Director of Corrections from Alabama.

Over 100 investigators are involved in the search for Vicky White and Casey White, according to WAFF. Border Patrol has been on alert since April 29.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday that the 2007 Ford Edge that authorities believe Vicky White and Casey White were driving was found in Tennessee.

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, the car was found east of I-65 near Spring Hill.

Attempted spray painting of Ford Edge in escape (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

The car was a gold/copper color and had damage to the left rear bumper. It also appeared to have been spray painted in a few areas in an attempt to change the color.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, where the car was found, reported the car appeared to have been abandoned a week ago and there was no sign the two were still in the area.

During a press conference, Singleton said that Vicky White stayed at a hotel near where the getaway car was parked. Video shows Vicky White at the hotel the night before helping Casey White escape.

On May 5, U.S. Marshals released new photos of Casey White and Vicky White.

Vicky White has long blonde hair, but newly released photos show what the former corrections officer would look like with dyed or longer/shorter hair. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 145 pounds and reportedly has a waddling gait.

Casey White stands at 6 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 330 pounds. According to an official with the U.S. Marshals, he also has a tattoo of eyeballs on the back of his head. Additionally, Casey has tattoos on his chest, arms and upper back including some affiliated with the Alabama-based white supremacist prison gang Southern Brotherhood.

Southern Brotherhood prison gang tattoo on Casey White (U.S. Marshals)

Photos of possible looks of Vicky White (U.S. Marshals)

On April 29, the inmate and the former Assistant Director of Corrections were reported missing.

Vicky White and Casey White left the Lauderdale County Detention Center at 9:30 a.m. allegedly heading to the courthouse. Vicky White said she was taking Casey White to a mental health evaluation and then to seek medical care because she was not feeling well. Singleton later confirmed there was not a scheduled mental health evaluation.

A warrant has been issued for Vicky White’s arrest on first-degree permitting or facilitating escape charges. The maximum time in prison is 10 years with a $15,000 fine.

According to WAFF’s independent investigation, the two had a “special relationship.

The U.S. Marshal Service announced that it will be offering up to $10,000 for information regarding Casey White. The Marshal Service is also offering up to $5,000 for information regarding Vicky White.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has also issued two rewards for information leading to the apprehension and arrest of Vicky White and Casey White.

“Both Casey White and Vicky White pose a major threat to the public, and they must be apprehended. I am pleased to offer this support as law enforcement works diligently to get these dangerous criminals behind bars,” Ivey said.

Both rewards are in the amount of $5,000.

Vicky White and Casey White are considered armed and dangerous. If you see them, you should not approach them and call 911.

To submit information regarding the Casey White or Vicky White, call 1-800-336-0102 or download the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

