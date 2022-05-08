Presque Isle man killed after being struck by SUV

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A Presque Isle man was killed after being struck by an SUV.

It happened around five Friday evening on South Main Street in Presque Isle.

Police say 25-year-old Carter Sowers was hit after the SUV left the road.

Officials say Sowers was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

We’re told the driver of the SUV was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

