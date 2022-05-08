Presque Isle man killed after being struck by SUV
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:36 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A Presque Isle man was killed after being struck by an SUV.
It happened around five Friday evening on South Main Street in Presque Isle.
Police say 25-year-old Carter Sowers was hit after the SUV left the road.
Officials say Sowers was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.
We’re told the driver of the SUV was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
