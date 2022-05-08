Mostly Sunny & A Bit Warmer Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will be the main story in our forecast for the next several days, giving us a dry and pleasant stretch of weather for the week ahead. Today will feature plenty of sunshine for much of state. Areas closer to the coast will again see some high cloudiness as low pressure remains off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline. Temperatures today will be coolest along the coast with highs in the mid-50s on average while the rest of the state sees temperatures climbing into the low 60s this afternoon. Clear skies and light winds tonight will lead to a cool night with lows in the 30s for most spots. There could be some patchy frost in spots too so if you’ve started your gardening at all, you may want to protect your plants tonight to be safe.

We’ll see lots of sunshine for our Monday with some warmer temperatures as well. Highs on Monday will be around the 60° mark for coastal areas and 60s to near 70° inland. Tuesday and Wednesday look good with sunshine prevailing and highs in the low to mid-60s for coastal locales and 60s to low to mid-70s for the rest of the state. The nice weather continues Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s to near 70° along the coast and 70s to near 80° inland. Some of the data is hinting at a cold front dropping southward into the state later in the week. Depending on where the front sets up will determine if the warmth sticks around into the weekend or if we start to cool things down as we head into the weekend. We’ll keep you posted as the weekend approaches. There could be some showers returning to our forecast as we head into the weekend but at this point our pattern overall looks to be pretty quiet.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 54°-63°, coolest coast. East/northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Patchy frost. Lows between 29°-39°. Light and variable wind.

Monday: Lots of sunshine and warmer. Highs near 60° along the coast, 60s to near 70° inland. East/northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s along the coast, mid-60s to low 70s elsewhere.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-60s along the coast and upper 60s to mid-70s elsewhere.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s along the coast and 70s to near 80° elsewhere.

