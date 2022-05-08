Messology Maine welcomes families for special Mother’s Day event

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Most mothers can attest to motherhood being messy. But at Messology Maine making the mess is part of the fun.

The store which moved into the Bangor Mall in April welcomed in families for a special mother’s day event.

They made plant pots available to be painted by people of all ages.

Once the paint on the pot was dry customers could then place a plant of their choosing inside.

Messology Maine says they have events year-round for special holidays.

“A few of them had never been here before. So walking in, they were kind of amazed at, you know what we are. I explained to them kind of what we do, and they loved the idea. And they seem to have such a wonderful time here talking to other parents and other kids and just being free to be messy with their kids without having to worry about the cleanup at their own house.”

