Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations remain above 200

Coronavirus in Maine(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says 205 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 virus Sunday.

34 are in critical care, that is down two from Saturday.

Five people are on ventilators, that is an increase of one in the last 24 hours.

More than 1,700 new vaccinations were administered Saturday, according to the Maine CDC.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

The next update is scheduled for Tuesday.

Despite rising case numbers, there are no requirements from the Maine CDC yet or any municipal governments when it comes to mask mandates.

However, the City of Bangor did announce it will now ask people to wear masks in city facilities.

Also, the Bangor school system is going to go back to universal masking starting Monday.

Maine is currently second in the nation for highest case rate behind only Rhode Island.

