Local church holds annual bimonthly food drive

Food collection and chimes concert
Food collection and chimes concert(Nick Langille)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A local church honored lost loved ones to COVID over the past month.

The Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor held their monthly second Sunday food collection and chimes concert.

UUSB members and community volunteers accepted food donations at drive by and drop off stations in front of the church.

Bell chimes were played in remembrance of the Mainers who died with COVID during the month of April.

On a day when the community honored moms, the church wanted to do the same for victims of COVID.

“We also had the idea with the chimes at the end of the chimes concert, we ring the bell. The big huge Madelyn Memorial Bell once for each death. Each person who has lost a life in the last month to COVID. As a way of reminding the community that any life, lose of life in our community affects us all,” said Andrew Moeller, UUSB Minister.

The church also offers a free community bean supper on the 4th and 5th Saturday of each month.

