Lincoln couple facing drug, child endangerment charges

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A Lincoln couple is facing drug and child endangerment charges after a traffic stop last Wednesday.

East Millinocket police say they had information concerning the welfare of 39-year-old Aaron Reese, 35-year-old Crystal Reese, and their three children.

Police say they pulled the Reese’s over on I-95 near Medway for a traffic violation.

Police say they found heroin on Aaron Reese and suspected meth, more heroin, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm in the vehicle.

The Department of Health and Human Services took custody of their three children, who were in the vehicle.

The couple was taken to Penobscot County Jail.

They’re each charged with drug possession and endangering the welfare of a child.

The investigation is ongoing.

