Husson softball wins fourth consecutive North Atlantic Conference Championship

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson never looked back after earning home field advantage for the NAC Tournament, and the Eagles secured their fourth conference title in a row with a 4-1 win over Thomas.

Eagles defeat Thomas Terriers, 4-1, in title game (WABI)

“Our whole thing that we’ve been saying this whole weekend has just been heart and execution. We’ve wanted to be able to get done what we needed to do, have fun, and put your whole heart into it,” said McKenna Smith, Tournament Most Valuable Player.

“It’s crazy to believe that we’re doing it again. We’ve proved everyone wrong because no one thought we could do it. We definitely had some setbacks this year, but showing up and proving that is huge. We’re coming back, and we’re coming hot. We lost our regionals last year, and we want to win. We want to prove to everyone that we can win, not just in our conference, but outside of our conference. I think we’re going to be able to prove that to people next weekend,” said Teagan Blackie, All-Tournament Team.

The Eagles will find out their next regional tournament path with Monday’s selection show.

