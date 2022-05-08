Advertisement

Husson softball wins fourth consecutive North Atlantic Conference Championship

Eagles defeat Thomas Terriers, 4-1, in title game
By Ben Barr
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson never looked back after earning home field advantage for the NAC Tournament, and the Eagles secured their fourth conference title in a row with a 4-1 win over Thomas.

Eagles defeat Thomas Terriers, 4-1, in title game
Eagles defeat Thomas Terriers, 4-1, in title game(WABI)

“Our whole thing that we’ve been saying this whole weekend has just been heart and execution. We’ve wanted to be able to get done what we needed to do, have fun, and put your whole heart into it,” said McKenna Smith, Tournament Most Valuable Player.

“It’s crazy to believe that we’re doing it again. We’ve proved everyone wrong because no one thought we could do it. We definitely had some setbacks this year, but showing up and proving that is huge. We’re coming back, and we’re coming hot. We lost our regionals last year, and we want to win. We want to prove to everyone that we can win, not just in our conference, but outside of our conference. I think we’re going to be able to prove that to people next weekend,” said Teagan Blackie, All-Tournament Team.

The Eagles will find out their next regional tournament path with Monday’s selection show.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

“I’d say we’d probably need at least three or four more volunteer adult umpires to help us out...
Little Leagues looking for volunteer umpires
“I know our teammates are super motivated to get things done this weekend.”
Maine Black Bears ready to compete in America East Outdoor Championships
Individual qualifiers will now turn to D-III New England’s at Williams College in Massachusetts...
Husson women’s track & field takes home conference title
Baseball is on a 12-game winning streak, while softball hosts with an 8-0 home record
Husson baseball and softball enter NAC Tournaments as West top seeds