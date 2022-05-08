Advertisement

Caught on camera: Woman falls in manhole with loose cover

The woman is trying to get the issue corrected, not wanting anyone else to get hurt like she did. (KRDO, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, SARA BROWN/PHOTOS/CELL PHONE, CNN)
By KRDO Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - After a Colorado woman took a nasty fall into a storm drain, she says no one has responded to her requests to fix the loose manhole cover.

Sara Brown is still in a lot of pain after a May 1 incident that resulted in a trip to the emergency room. Video captured by a neighbor’s surveillance camera shows Brown walking on the sidewalk through her mother’s neighborhood when she suddenly falls into a storm drain with a loose cover.

“I put my right foot on to it, and I fell into the hole. My right leg went completely into the hole, and my left leg kind of jacked and caught on the lip of it,” Brown said. “I have hurt my left shin. I’ve got sores on my shoulders. I have got abrasions all over my left thigh and calf.”

Brown, who’s already handicapped, said she called Colorado Springs city officials that night to report the problem, not wanting anyone else to get hurt like she did. The representative on the other end of that call said they took down the information and are looking into the claim.

But Brown says nobody came to fix the manhole. Four days later, it was still a looming hazard, despite Brown calling the city again.

“I can’t imagine another child or somebody else coming by and having this happen to them,” Brown said. “As deep as this hole is, if a kid comes over here and it happens, they’re gonna go right to the bottom, and they can sustain more damage than what I did.”

The manhole is not far from a park and a school.

Brown says she has hired an attorney and has intentions to sue. She claims she’ll never walk over another manhole again.

Copyright 2022 KRDO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

Kim Moreau disappeared in Jay on May 10, 1986 at the age of 17.
Walk to remember Kim Moreau marks 36 years since her disappearance
The woman is trying to get the problem corrected, not wanting anyone else to get hurt like she...
WATCH: Woman suffers injuries after falling through manhole
The last civilians have been evacuated from the steelworks plant in Mariupol, but Ukrainian...
Dozens feared dead as Russian shell hits Ukrainian school
Presque Isle Police
Presque Isle man killed after being struck by SUV