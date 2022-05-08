Advertisement

Bridge the Gap Race returns to Bucksport

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Runners across the state participated in this ninth annual event.

The race crossed over the Penobscot Narrows Bridge and finished on Main Street in Bucksport.

Today’s proceeds go toward the ALS Association.

People enjoyed seeing the community’s overwhelming support.

“It’s really nice to have everybody be around with a positive attitude. Feel like you don’t get a lot of people out with a positive attitude all the time, but everybody was really happy to be out and about today,” said Sarah Marston, a Bridge the Gap runner.

“It’s kind of been awhile since I’ve been around so many people doing the same thing, collectively at the same time. So, it’s kind of nice to see other humans again,” said Elizabeth Allaby, Bridge the Gap runner.

All finishers received a race medallion featuring the iconic Penobscot Narrows Bridge.

