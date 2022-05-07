Advertisement

Weekend Will Sparkle; Warming Trend Ahead

Weekend Will Sparkle; Warming Trend Ahead
By Steve McKay
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -High pressure is locked-in and not scheduled to go anywhere soon, so expect plenty of sunshine for your Mother’s Day weekend. There will be a temperature difference between the first and second half of the weekend, as a cool east-northeast breeze will keep highs in the 50s on Saturday. Sunday will be a bit milder as our thermometer readings will rise into the low 60s. And speaking of rising temperatures....

With high pressure sticking around, sunshine will dominate our weather pattern for the next seven days at least, with temperatures expected to range in the 60s for the first part of the week, in the 70s by Thursday, and then some 80s by Friday. Conditions will be cooler along the coast on those warm inland days, thanks to a sea breeze developing each day.

Today: Sunshine, 50s, northeast breezes

Tonight: Clear, lows in the 30s

Sunday: Sunshine, upper 50s to low 60s

Monday and Tuesday: Sunshine, highs in the 60s

Wednesday: Sunshine, 60s

Thursday: Sunshine, low 70s

Friday: Sunshine, upper 70s to low 80s, with 60s along the coast.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Weekend Sky Will Sparkle
First Alert Weather
Partly to Mostly Sunny This Afternoon
WABI Afternoon Weather 5/6/22
WABI AM Weather 5/6/22