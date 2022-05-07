Weekend Will Sparkle; Warming Trend Ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -High pressure is locked-in and not scheduled to go anywhere soon, so expect plenty of sunshine for your Mother’s Day weekend. There will be a temperature difference between the first and second half of the weekend, as a cool east-northeast breeze will keep highs in the 50s on Saturday. Sunday will be a bit milder as our thermometer readings will rise into the low 60s. And speaking of rising temperatures....

With high pressure sticking around, sunshine will dominate our weather pattern for the next seven days at least, with temperatures expected to range in the 60s for the first part of the week, in the 70s by Thursday, and then some 80s by Friday. Conditions will be cooler along the coast on those warm inland days, thanks to a sea breeze developing each day.

Today: Sunshine, 50s, northeast breezes

Tonight: Clear, lows in the 30s

Sunday: Sunshine, upper 50s to low 60s

Monday and Tuesday: Sunshine, highs in the 60s

Wednesday: Sunshine, 60s

Thursday: Sunshine, low 70s

Friday: Sunshine, upper 70s to low 80s, with 60s along the coast.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.