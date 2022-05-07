UMaine and Husson celebrate class of 2022

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine and Husson University celebrated the hard work of their 2022 graduates on Saturday.

Graduating college has never been an easy task. Through these last few years these students have seen that challenge exacerbated by a global pandemic.

And yet thousands from both universities took to their respective stages and received their hard-earned diploma.

“It just shows the hard work and determination that it takes not only to get through college but to get through college during a time like this, you know. It really just is a true testament to everybody’s will to push through,” said Husson graduate Jacob Cameron.

Whether these students stay in Maine or head off elsewhere they represent the work force of tomorrow.

“I’m looking forward to being an adult. I’m an animal and veterinary science major. So, I’m looking forward to using that, working with animals. I mean that’s pretty cool. Getting to work with pets that we have all the time and doing what I love,” said UMaine graduate Brianna Frey.

But for now, the celebrations are on for a job well done.

Congratulations to the class of 2022!

