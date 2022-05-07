Reward increased for information regarding illegally killed black bear
Maine Operation Game Thief is offering a $4,000 reward in the case.
LAGRANGE, Maine (WABI) - The reward for information to find who illegally shot a a black bear in Lagrange has increased.
The Maine Warden Service received a complaint about the dead black bear last week.
Their investigation found that the bear had been shot and dumped off a bridge.
Anyone who has any information regarding this illegally killed bear is encouraged to call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-ALERT-US. All calls are confidential.
