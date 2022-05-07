Advertisement

Reward increased for information regarding illegally killed black bear

Maine Operation Game Thief is offering a $4,000 reward in the case.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Maine (WABI) - The reward for information to find who illegally shot a a black bear in Lagrange has increased.

The Maine Warden Service received a complaint about the dead black bear last week.

Their investigation found that the bear had been shot and dumped off a bridge.

Maine Operation Game Thief is offering a $4,000 reward in the case.

Anyone who has any information regarding this illegally killed bear is encouraged to call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-ALERT-US. All calls are confidential.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

The MTA surveyed its members in January to see how local business owners thought spring and...
Maine Tourism Association expects a busy summer season
The state reimburses Portland for 70% of its costs to house asylum seekers, while FEMA covers...
City of Portland: No further shelter, hotel capacity for asylum seekers
McKay Sat WX May 7
Colonial Theater hosts first show in over 50 years
The Colonial Theater in Augusta host first live performance in 53 years