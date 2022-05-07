Maine is currently second in the nation for highest COVID-19 case rate

STATEWIDE - (WMTW) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its county-level risk assessments today, designating eight Maine counties as high risk for COVID-19 after a rise in cases due to the B.A. 2 variant.

The eight counties designated as high-risk are Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis and Aroostook. High-risk areas are recommended under currently CDC guidelines that everyone wears masks while indoor public spaces.

The counties shown in yellow are considered medium risk, which recommendations urge people with underlying conditions should be masked.

This follows a nearly 150% increase in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks and a 59% increase in hospitalizations.

Some health experts say that the current state of the disease is such that wearing a mask in areas of high caseloads is like putting on a coat when it’s raining.

“I think it’s just a matter of just like, we, we watch the weather, we look at the weather report to figure out what we’re going to wear every day. And it’s the same thing with COVID,” said Dr. Dora Mills, of MaineHealth. “You know, look at with the incidences and your area, and if it’s high, it’s going up and put on some extra layers of protection.”

Despite the rising numbers, there are no requirements from the Maine CDC. Some municipalities are already calling for masks to be worn in town offices and facilities regardless of vaccination status.

Falmouth is one of the most recent towns to do so.

Maine is currently second in the nation for highest case rate behind Rhode Island.

