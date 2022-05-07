Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 963 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths

The Maine CDC is reporting 963 new cases of the virus Saturday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased slightly Saturday.

The Maine CDC says 205 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s up one from Friday.

36 people are in critical care, also up one.

Four people remain on ventilators.

There are also nine additional deaths.

On Friday the U.S. CDC designated eight Maine counties as high risk for COVID-19 after a rise in cases due to the BA.2 variant.

As you can see, counties in Maine designated as high-risk are Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis and Aroostook.

That means the U.S. CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in these eight counties.

Seven counties are now designated as medium risk, which means masks are recommended for people who are older or have underlying medical conditions.

Androscoggin County is the only low-risk county, meaning the U.S. CDC does not recommend mask wearing.

Despite the rising numbers, there are no requirements from the Maine CDC. Some municipalities are already calling for masks to be worn in town offices and facilities regardless of vaccination status.

Maine is currently second in the nation for highest case rate behind Rhode Island.

