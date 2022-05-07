Advertisement

Kitten showers bring May flowers in Trenton

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - The SPCA of Hancock County in Trenton held a free Kitten Shower and May Flowers event.

Guests enjoyed crazy cat games including “Count the Kitty Treats in a Jar” and “Pin the Cat on the Tail.”

There was a greenery sale and baby kittens on display.

Volunteers say it’s the time of season to celebrate all things kittens.

“Just awareness of how many animals we are helping to save here in Trenton and for the entirety of Hancock County. A lot of people are surprised when they see so many kittens and to see all the work that goes into it. And have joy becoming a part of it,” said Samantha Thorsen, SPCA Development Officer.

For more information on adopting, visit spcahancockcounty.org.

