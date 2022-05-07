Advertisement

Erin Brockovich joins Fairfield PFAS battle

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Fairfield residents pursuing legal action after their exposure to forever chemicals known as PFAS now have a big-time endorsement.

Environmental Activist Erin Brockovich visited for Friday night’s town hall meeting.

She applauded the community for coming together, saying that’s the only way to draw the necessary attention from officials to this issue.

Brockovich noted that it’s more than just water that’s impacted - toxic biosolids spread on farmland have impacted the food chain and the dairy industry.

We spoke exclusively with Brockovich beforehand about the significance of PFAS in Maine - which featured some of the highest contamination levels she’d ever seen.

“This is a very serious issue,” said Brockovich. “This will be the largest groundwater contamination, land application, toxic poisoning this country has ever seen. It will effect all of us, it’s already in every single state. Maine is a community that is becoming very vocal and has stood up, but this is a real issue that is widespread in Maine, by the way.”

We’ll have much more from Erin’s visit in the coming days.

