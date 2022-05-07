The Colonial Theater in Augusta host first live performance in 53 years

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Colonial Theater in Augusta opened its doors to a live performance, its first in 53 years.

“It is an opportunity to restore one of the few remaining buildings of this character in the entire state,” developer and board president, Richard Parkhurst said.

Originally built in 1913, the theatre had to be reconstructed in the mid 20′s due to a fire.

Right around that time, “talkies came in and worked through the 30s, 40s, 50s,” explained Parkhurst.

The Theater experienced difficult times due to competition and ultimately shut its doors in 1969, though the building was used for storage for several years. A few years ago, a friend brought Richard Parkhurst to the theatre.

“I fell in love the moment I walked in,” he said.

That started the goal to restore the building to its old glory.

Parkhurst said the theater will offer live performances, movies, screenings and speaking forums.

The community has also pitched in, from donated pews, chairs, a piano and various grants, all of which has enabled the sold-out show to the 300 guests.

Executive Director Kathi Walls recalls a time when people went to the theater to take their mind off the war and the depression that was happening at that time.

Similar to today, she said she hopes it serves the same purpose, creating lasting memories much like the writings on the wall from people who went to the theater when tickets were 25 cents in 1950′s.

“There are bad distractions and I hope that people will use this place as good distractions,” she said.

