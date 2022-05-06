Weekend Sky Will Sparkle

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -After a chilly start to the day with many locations bottoming-out in the 30s overnight, today’s sunshine aided us in seeing some high temperatures bounce back into the 60 degree range. High pressure has established itself across the region, and it appears that high is going to stick around for an extended period of time, which means we’ve got a stretch of sunny days ahead of us (great timing with Mother’s Day weekend upon us!)

Abundant sunshine expected for Saturday with temperatures a bit on the chilly side due to a NE breeze; plan on milder conditions on Sunday with highs reaching the low 60s, particularly away from the coast.

There’s no sign the high producing the sunshine is going any where any time soon, so the forecast includes plenty of sunshine. A wind shift mid to late week will drive temperatures into the 70s to around 80, producing-dare I say-a summer like feel to our weather pattern.

Tonight: Clear sky, temperatures in the 30s

Saturday: Sunshine, highs in the 50s, northeast breezes

Sunday: Sunshine, temperatures either side of 60

Monday: Mostly sunny, mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, upper 60s

