Wanted Massachusetts man arrest in Maine
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARMINGDALE, Maine (WABI) - A convicted child rapist from Massachusetts who fled during his trial last month was arrested Friday in Farmingdale.
Authorities say 38-year-old Stephen Corbin, Jr. was convicted on eight counts of aggravated rape of a child.
Investigators learned he may be at a house in Farmingdale.
Officials say Corbin was in a car that arrived at the house today.
They say they approached the car, arrested Corbin, and also found a loaded firearm in the vehicle.
Corbin is charged as a fugitive from justice and felon in possession of a firearm by Maine authorities.
We’re told he’s scheduled to be sentenced later this month for the rape convictions in Massachusetts.
