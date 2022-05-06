Advertisement

Wanted Massachusetts man arrest in Maine

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARMINGDALE, Maine (WABI) - A convicted child rapist from Massachusetts who fled during his trial last month was arrested Friday in Farmingdale.

Authorities say 38-year-old Stephen Corbin, Jr. was convicted on eight counts of aggravated rape of a child.

Investigators learned he may be at a house in Farmingdale.

Officials say Corbin was in a car that arrived at the house today.

They say they approached the car, arrested Corbin, and also found a loaded firearm in the vehicle.

Corbin is charged as a fugitive from justice and felon in possession of a firearm by Maine authorities.

We’re told he’s scheduled to be sentenced later this month for the rape convictions in Massachusetts.

