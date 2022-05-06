Advertisement

UMaine’s Valedictorian, Salutatorian offer advice

Dominique DiSpirito and Max Burtis are both students at the UMaine Honors College.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - University of Maine’s 2022 valedictorian and salutatorian have some advice for anyone interested in following in their footsteps.

TV5 recently caught up with Dominique DiSpirito and Max Burtis.

We asked what things they did to arrive at this point.

“UMaine really recognizes the passions of students,” said Burtis. “So, if you have something you care about, and you know it doesn’t really matter if it’s not what you want to do for life because I’ve tried a bunch of different things here at UMaine. If you can be really passionate about it and really commit to it, you’ll be able to get it done.”

“If you think your question is too stupid to ask or you’re not going to get a scholarship, so why even apply for it,” said DiSpirito. “Then you’re counting yourself out, and it makes it really hard for people to bet on you. I’d also like to include that I’m a first generation college student, just to get that visibility and really show that you can trailblaze and figure it out.”

After graduation, Dominique will be working in Washington D.C. for a few months before returning to Maine in August to take a position with Americorps.

Max recently got his commercial clamming license which he will put to good use, along with working with an aquaculture company in Southern Maine.

