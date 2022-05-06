Advertisement

Two pedestrians injured after being hit by car in Waterville

Police say they did not have the right of way when they walked out into the road.
The two people walking did not have the right of way when they walked out into the road.
The two people walking did not have the right of way when they walked out into the road.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Two other pedestrians were hit by a car in Waterville Thursday evening.

In this accident they also did not have the right of way when they walked out into the road.

Police say they were hit on College Avenue around 5:30.

They say a 23-year old male and 21-year old female went to cross the road and the driver of the car did not have time to stop.

They were both taken to the hospital.

No word on their condition.

Police say the driver was not hurt.

They are urging people driving to pay attention and remind pedestrians they need to use crosswalks or traffic signals to cross the road.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

Retired Navy Corpsman Keith Witherspoon was gifted a 2014 Subaru Outback in Holden Friday.
Navy veteran receives donated car
Officials at Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital are building for their second century.
Tradewinds owners donate $200K to Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital
Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced Thursday any plate applications that are profane or...
Maine has new rules on what you can and can’t put on your license plate
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
UPDATE: Police investigating shooting incident in Brooks