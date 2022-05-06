Two pedestrians injured after being hit by car in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Two other pedestrians were hit by a car in Waterville Thursday evening.

In this accident they also did not have the right of way when they walked out into the road.

Police say they were hit on College Avenue around 5:30.

They say a 23-year old male and 21-year old female went to cross the road and the driver of the car did not have time to stop.

They were both taken to the hospital.

No word on their condition.

Police say the driver was not hurt.

They are urging people driving to pay attention and remind pedestrians they need to use crosswalks or traffic signals to cross the road.

