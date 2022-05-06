Advertisement

Tradewinds owners donate $200K to Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital

Chuck and Belinda Lawrence donated $200,000 to the hospitals campaign
Officials at Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital are building for their second century.
Officials at Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital are building for their second century.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - Officials at Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital are building for their future.

“We wanted to show the community we are going to be here for the next hundred years, and a new facility will sure that up,” explained John Ronan, FACHE, president, Blue Light Hospital.

The current hospital was built in 1922 and has seen numerous upgrades.

However, due to costly repairs, officials say renovating the building is no longer an option.

Construction is underway and the new hospital is set to open next Spring.

Hospital officials say the new facility will include all private patient rooms with the latest technology, a full-service emergency department, and imaging services.

“The Peninsula is big geographically and to be able to treat people close to home so people can come visit them and get the care they need is important to us,” Ronan said.

To make this dream a reality, the hospital is relying on generous contributions from the community.

Their latest gift, $200,000 from Chuck and Belinda Lawrence. The Lawrence’s are well known to the community as the owners of Tradewinds Markets.

They opened their first location in Blue Hill more than 20 years ago, and they have been expanding ever since.

“The amount of support that we get as a business is amazing and want to give back,” said Chuck Lawrence.

“They’ve done so much for our hospital and for Northern Light in general with Cancer Care and other programs,” said Ronan. “To have them step up and make this generous gift has been super supportive for us.

The couple says it is a privilege to be able to give back. They are encouraging other local businesses to join them in supporting the project.

“The entire peninsula is part of our marketplace and we wanted to make sure we’re participating and taking a leadership role,” Chuck said.

“Everybody visits here one time or another, whether they plan to or not, so it’s something we need for the area,” said his wife, Belinda.

The new hospital is slated to open in May 2023.

Hospital officials want to remind folks that while construction is being completed, the hospital and the Sussman Health Center will only be accessible from Parker Point Road.

The Water Street entrance is blocked off to traffic.

