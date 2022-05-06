Three local business leaders inducted into Junior Achievement of Maine’s Business Hall of Fame

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three local business leaders are the newest members of Junior Achievement of Maine’s Business Hall of Fame.

Matt Polstein from New England Outdoor Center, Elizabeth Sutherland of Sutherland-Weston Inc., and Chris Gaunce of Central Maine Motors Auto Group were honored at a ceremony Thursday night at Bangor’s Hilton Garden Inn.

Our own Jon Small served as emcee.

The laureates touched on the importance of providing opportunities for young working Mainers.

”Support students by giving them those soft skills necessary to find that job, to learn that they can make a great living right here in Maine,” said President of Central Maine Motors Chris Gaunce. “They don’t have to leave anymore, our children don’t have to be our biggest export.”

“I’m really proud to be here, and I’m happy to accept this award on behalf of all of my employees, and all of the people that have worked so tirelessly over the years,” said President of New England Outdoor Center Matt Polstein.

“Look at the list of other laureates in the Hall of Fame, and to be on that list as well is really a gamechanger, and just very special to me,” said CEO/Brand Strategy Director of Sutherland-Weston Elizabeth Sutherland.

One in five JA alumni go into the same career field as their mentor, and 53 percent go on to start their own business.

