Spring cleanup events taking place in Belfast, Brewer Saturday

Maine (WABI) - Folks in Belfast are starting to spruce things up for spring.

Keeping Belfast Maine Beautiful is hosting their fifth annual clean up day.

You can stop by the Front Street Pub parking lot between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday morning to get assigned an area, t-shirts and supplies.

Then you can head out to clean the roadsides at your convenience.

And if a good cause and beautiful weather wasn’t convincing enough there will also be a free thank-you cookout hosted by Front Street pub, Hannaford, Bell The Cat and the co-op.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. you can stop by for hamburgers and hot dogs after cleaning up.

If you are in the Brewer area they will also host their 12th annual stream cleanup Saturday as well.

You can meet at the Brewer Auditorium between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. for free coffee, donuts and hot chocolate.

Cleanup will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a volunteer recognition picnic.

They will provide gloves, garbage bags, and lunch.

