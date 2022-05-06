Advertisement

Spring cleanup events taking place in Belfast, Brewer Saturday

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Folks in Belfast are starting to spruce things up for spring.

Keeping Belfast Maine Beautiful is hosting their fifth annual clean up day.

You can stop by the Front Street Pub parking lot between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday morning to get assigned an area, t-shirts and supplies.

Then you can head out to clean the roadsides at your convenience.

And if a good cause and beautiful weather wasn’t convincing enough there will also be a free thank-you cookout hosted by Front Street pub, Hannaford, Bell The Cat and the co-op.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. you can stop by for hamburgers and hot dogs after cleaning up.

----

If you are in the Brewer area they will also host their 12th annual stream cleanup Saturday as well.

You can meet at the Brewer Auditorium between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. for free coffee, donuts and hot chocolate.

Cleanup will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a volunteer recognition picnic.

They will provide gloves, garbage bags, and lunch.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

Carmelo and Officer Michael Cummings
Meet the newest member of the Brewer Police Department
New home in Bangor will house six adults with disabilities and one staff member.
Penquis, Maine Housing unveil new home for adults with disabilities
Eddie Harrow enjoys woodcarving in retirement.
Dedham man devotes retirement to woodcarving
The Happy Quilters of Winslow is hosting a craft fundraising event at the Alfond Youth Center...
The Happy Quilters of Winslow held fundraising in Waterville