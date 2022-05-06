Advertisement

Nokomis rallies for teacher battling cancer

Community members taking part in the Warrior Walk
Community members taking part in the Warrior Walk(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Nokomis community came together to raise money and walk in solidarity with a school faculty member battling cancer.

The Warrior walk brought in waves of people from the community including students, alumni, local businesses, and even the Maine Air National Guard.

They were walking together for Nokomis High School Athletic Director Mark Babin who has lymphoma.

“Mark is a strong person. He’s going to show us what warrior nation means and he’s you know going Babin strong. And we’re all Babin strong here and we’re pretty excited that this is happening for him and we wish him well,” said Bonnie Shaw, a teacher at Nokomis Regional High School.

For a man whose been known to be so involved in the community it was only fitting for the those around him to jump right in to help.

“Mr. Babin has been there no matter what. Any questions we ever had anything we needed. He was just amazing person to go to about sports as he was the athletic director, but just anything in general just (to) talk to him. Always uplifting and super positive,” said Nokomis senior Jordyn Condon.

It’s no surprise that in a town where the mascot is a warrior, the Babin family, and the Nokomis community have exemplified the fighting spirit.

“You know, I like to say go warriors a lot at athletic contests. But it means more than that. It’s both that fighting spirit we have together, that loyalty and camaraderie. You can see here today that when a warrior needs something, we step up,” said Principal Mary Nadeau.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

Acadia Gem says the EV’s are as much about a new way to experience Bar Harbor and the park as...
New EV rental businesses offering a new way to see Acadia
Educator Appreciation Week started May 2nd
Bangor-area organizations deliver lunch, flowers to school workers
Edward (left) and Eimel Evans (right) appear virtually in court
Bail set for brothers accused in Bangor altercation, shooting
Bangor officials hope the use of masking will help slow the spread of COVID in Maine.
Effective Monday Bangor bringing masks back in schools, city buildings