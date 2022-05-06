Nokomis rallies for teacher battling cancer

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Nokomis community came together to raise money and walk in solidarity with a school faculty member battling cancer.

The Warrior walk brought in waves of people from the community including students, alumni, local businesses, and even the Maine Air National Guard.

They were walking together for Nokomis High School Athletic Director Mark Babin who has lymphoma.

“Mark is a strong person. He’s going to show us what warrior nation means and he’s you know going Babin strong. And we’re all Babin strong here and we’re pretty excited that this is happening for him and we wish him well,” said Bonnie Shaw, a teacher at Nokomis Regional High School.

For a man whose been known to be so involved in the community it was only fitting for the those around him to jump right in to help.

“Mr. Babin has been there no matter what. Any questions we ever had anything we needed. He was just amazing person to go to about sports as he was the athletic director, but just anything in general just (to) talk to him. Always uplifting and super positive,” said Nokomis senior Jordyn Condon.

It’s no surprise that in a town where the mascot is a warrior, the Babin family, and the Nokomis community have exemplified the fighting spirit.

“You know, I like to say go warriors a lot at athletic contests. But it means more than that. It’s both that fighting spirit we have together, that loyalty and camaraderie. You can see here today that when a warrior needs something, we step up,” said Principal Mary Nadeau.

