New EV rental businesses offering a new way to see Acadia

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - There are lots of traditional ways to get around Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park in the summertime.

But for those who aren’t walking, biking, or rowing around the park, and want to leave their cars at the hotel, there’s a new way.

There’s always been a need for transportation in Bar Harbor and Acadia National park. With the launch of Acadia Gem EV Rentals, co-owner Eben Salvatore says a green, carbon-free way is always preferable.

“They’re a hundred percent electric, they’re low speed vehicles, which means they’re governed at 25 miles an hour,” Salvatore said. “They’re legal on any street under 35 miles an hour, that’s a paved road, which includes all of the Acadia and all of downtown Bar Harbor. You can rent them online, that’s the easiest way, and then you just come in, we hit check in and give you your keys and off you go.”

“They do regenerate,” said co-owner Jeff Young. “So as you go downhill they will regenerate. So depending on how you use it, I think for the most part you can get a solid 50 to 70 miles out of a charge.”

Acadia Gem says the EV’s are as much about a new way to experience Bar Harbor and the park as they are a means of getting around.

“The warmer the weather gets, the doors come off,” Salvatore said. “We installed the see-through roof so wherever you are, you can look up and see the mountains and the trees. It’s just a different way to see Acadia.”

“The kids love it,” Young said. “That’s a great thing at the end of the day. I can always get them to do what I want if I say we’re gonna go get in the Gem, go get an ice cream, ride around town.”

Acadia Gem rents the EV’s for up to a week, but Young says they’re perfect for any block of time you want to carve out to go for a ride around Acadia.

“We’re finding the people that are renting it so far are really choosing the two or three hours. They come back having seen everything they wanted. Guy came back the other day after three hours, did sixty-five miles, and had a big smile on his face.”

“Touring the park,” Salvatore added, “touring Bar Harbor, exploring Acadia is on everybody’s list and this is a great way to do it.”

For more information or to reserve an EV for your visit to Bar Harbor this summer, visit acadiagem.com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.