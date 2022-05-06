Navy veteran receives donated car

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A local veteran got quite a surprise Friday thanks to the Holden Police Department and Maine Veterans Project.

Retired Navy Corpsman Keith Witherspoon was gifted a 2014 Subaru Outback.

The car was donated to Maine Veterans Project by a family in York.

Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley contacted Maine Veterans Project after hearing from Witherspoon who needed a car after the transmission in his went bad.

In addition to the car, the Holden Police Department stepped up to pay for its registration.

Witherspoon told TV5 he is humbled by this act of kindness.

“My mother always said, when you do not expect something, God blesses you, and I really was not expecting this,” said Witherspoon. “I really just thought somebody just had an extra car and said give it to the gentleman. This is really fun!”

“His personality really adds to it,” said Shawn Goodwin, President of Maine Veterans Project. “The enthusiasm and just knowing for a fact that he’s going to go out and do good things. Keith is working on his master’s degree. He wants to get back out in the workforce. I wouldn’t be surprised if this car ends up being another donation down the road.”

“This is Military Appreciation Month, which is wonderful anyway. So, the opportunity to be part of giving a retired Navy Corpsman, who takes care of injured Marines. “This is really huge,” said Holden Police Chief, Chris Greeley.

Witherspoon says he has not been this excited since he walked across the stage at age 59 to receive his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine at Augusta.

