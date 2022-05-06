Advertisement

Meet Zeus, the world’s tallest living dog

Zeus was named the tallest living dog in the world, according to Guinness World Records.
Zeus was named the tallest living dog in the world, according to Guinness World Records.(Guinness World Records via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - This Great Dane may only be two years old, but he’s already breaking world records.

Zeus from Bedford, Texas is now the world’s tallest living dog, according to Guinness World Records. He stands at more than 3 feet and 5 inches tall.

Zeus’ owner got him when he was an 8-week-old puppy, and she said he was even big as a puppy.

He eats 12 cups of dog food daily and an occasional fried egg.

The tallest dog ever recorded was also a Great Dane named Zeus, who died in 2014. He measured at a whopping 3 feet and 10 inches tall.

According to the American Kennel Club, due to their large size, Great Danes are prone to a series of health conditions and typically have a shorter life span than other dogs.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

President Joe Biden is set to announce on Friday that five major U.S. manufacturers have made...
LIVE: Biden to plug manufacturing initiative at Ohio metal company
Retired Navy Corpsman Keith Witherspoon was gifted a 2014 Subaru Outback in Holden Friday.
Navy veteran receives donated car
FILE - U.S. health officials are looking into more than 100 possible cases of a mysterious and...
CDC probing 109 liver illnesses in kids, including 5 deaths
FILE - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in...
Judge: Marjorie Taylor Greene is qualified for reelection
Officials at Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital are building for their second century.
Tradewinds owners donate $200K to Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital