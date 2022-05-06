Man accused of stealing guns, burglarizing Maine church

PARSONSFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - A Parsonsfield man is accused of breaking into a church and a home and stealing several items.

Police say Jason Foster, 20, burglarized a church in Parsonsfield in late April, then stole a van belonging to the church.

Police say he then burglarized a home on Stagecoach Road in Parsonsfield and stole several guns.

The van was later found abandoned in a nearby field.

The Kezar Falls Assembly of God says they are the church that was targeted. Pastor Phillip Wood said that a computer, several gift cards that they give out to the community, sound equipment and cans of soda were all stolen.

He also said there is significant damage to the van, including a broken drive shaft and smashed windows.

Wood added that anti-Christian messages were spray painted on the van, many of which were vulgar.

“The church family is praying for all those involved,” said Wood in a statement to WMTW. “We are disturbed by these actions, but are not angry. We are saddened, but hope that whoever did this would come to know and trust in Jesus, and turn from these kinds of painful actions.”

Police arrested Foster on Tuesday, May 3, and charged him with theft and burglary.

The next day, police found several of the stolen guns in multiple locations in the Parsonsfield area, including some hidden in the woods.

Police said they expect to make more arrests in the case.

