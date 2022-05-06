Advertisement

Maine has new rules on what you can and can’t put on your license plate

By WMTW
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine has new rules for vanity license plates and keeping them clean.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced Thursday any plate applications that are profane or obscene will be rejected and any existing obscene plates will not be renewed.

That includes plates that connote genitalia, relate to a sexual act or make derogatory references to age, race, ethnicity, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, ancestry or national origin, religion, and physical or mental disabilities.

Bellows said the number one complaint she receives from parents and grandparents are about the obscene license plates.

“Racial slurs, sexual acts described profanity that is prohibited in movie theaters but somehow the bureau of motor vehicles on a government-owned license plate was displaying this language,” Bellows said. “What is on the government-issued registration plate is in the public interest and it is absurd that the government should be forced to publish obscenity or profanity that our children are not even allowed to see in the movie theater, but then have that on the roadways.”

Anyone who’s plate is rejected will have a right to appeal to an administrative hearing.

“This will not be Maine State Police going out to people’s homes and confiscating people’s plates. To the contrary, we will be notifying people who have registration plates that violate state law that there plate is no longer valid under state law,” Bellows said.

The public comment period on the new rules end June 6.

