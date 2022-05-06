Maine Black Bears ready to compete in America East Outdoor Championships

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine outdoor track & field is headed to the America East Championships on Saturday and Sunday in Burlington, Vt.

“I know our teammates are super motivated to get things done this weekend.” (WABI)

Sebastian Osborne said competing well in the event is a big reason why the Black Bears put in all the time and effort in their college careers.

“Being able to go to a conference meet is definitely not a lot of people can say they can do, especially when it comes to athletics. That end goal in mind just keeps me going throughout the entire season. I know our teammates are super motivated to get things done this weekend as well,” said Osborne, senior shotput/discus.

Osborne has won in the shot put at the Jay Carisella and UNH Wildcat Invitationals this spring.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.