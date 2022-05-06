Advertisement

Maine Black Bears ready to compete in America East Outdoor Championships

By Ben Barr
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine outdoor track & field is headed to the America East Championships on Saturday and Sunday in Burlington, Vt.

Sebastian Osborne said competing well in the event is a big reason why the Black Bears put in all the time and effort in their college careers.

“Being able to go to a conference meet is definitely not a lot of people can say they can do, especially when it comes to athletics. That end goal in mind just keeps me going throughout the entire season. I know our teammates are super motivated to get things done this weekend as well,” said Osborne, senior shotput/discus.

Osborne has won in the shot put at the Jay Carisella and UNH Wildcat Invitationals this spring.

