Little Leagues looking for volunteer umpires

By Ben Barr
Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Local Little Leagues are continuing to look for volunteer umpires for the imminent season.

Bangor East will be playing games scheduled throughout most days of the week, with both volunteer adults and junior umpires ages 13-18.

David Irving said family members would get a lot out of the umpiring experience with their loved ones on the field.

“I’d say we’d probably need at least three or four more volunteer adult umpires to help us out at Bangor East. We’ve developed this program over the last few years to provide a sense of giving back and volunteerism in the community,” said Irving, Umpire Coordinator, Bangor East Little League.

You can reach out to Bangor East or West on Facebook, or search for your local Little League program.

