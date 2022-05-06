Effective Monday Bangor bringing masks back in schools, city buildings

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor officials hope the use of masking will help slow the spread of COVID in Maine.

Effective Monday all visitors to Bangor city facilities and passengers of the Community Connector will be asked to wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status.

Face coverings will be available for those who may need one.

In addition, the Bangor School Department will return to a universal masking policy.

That too takes effect on Monday.

