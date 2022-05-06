Advertisement

Belfast woman arrested after hitting bicyclist, fleeing scene

We’re told the bicyclist was taken to the hospital and later released with non-life-threatening injuries.
Tiffany Hart arrested
Tiffany Hart arrested(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Belfast woman was arrested after a bicyclist was hit Wednesday in Lincolnville

33-year-old Tiffany Hart is charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, and for failing to register a motor vehicle.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on the Atlantic Highway near South Cobbtown Road.

Officials say the Hart did not stop after hitting the bicyclist and continued driving towards Camden.

We’re told the bicyclist was taken to the hospital and later released with non-life-threatening injuries.

