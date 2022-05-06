Beautiful Weather This Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The nice weather continues for our Friday. We’ll see a few more clouds around the state today as a couple of systems work towards the area. The first is an upper level disturbance dropping southward through Eastern Canada. This will push some clouds across northern locales today. The second system is low pressure moving into the Ohio Valley. The northern edge of this storm’s cloud cover will graze southern and coastal areas with some high clouds today. Overall look for partly to mostly sunny skies today with highs reaching the mid-50s to low 60s. We’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with the bulk of the clouds being over southern and coastal areas. Temperatures will drop to the 30s for most spots with some 20s possible mainly across Aroostook County.

High pressure will be in control this weekend giving us some spectacular weather for both Saturday and Sunday. Low pressure to our south will still push some high clouds into coastal areas Saturday otherwise expect plenty of sunshine for much of the state. A cooler airmass will move in for Saturday keeping temperatures in the 50s to near 60° for highs. Mother’s Day Sunday looks gorgeous with sunshine and highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Some warmer will move into the region as we head into early next week allowing temperatures to reach close to 70° Monday and Tuesday then possibly some 70s by Wednesday. High pressure will be in control keeping sunny and pleasant through much of next week.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 53°-63°, coolest north. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 29°-39°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to near 60°. Northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 50s to low 60s, coolest along the coast.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs near 60° along the coast, 60s to near 70° inland.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 60° along the coast and 60s to near 70° inland.

