Bangor School Department returning to universal masking policy; City of Bangor asking patrons to wear masks

By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor officials hope the use of masking will help slow the current spread of COVID-19.

Effective Monday, all visitors to Bangor city facilities and passengers of the Community Connector will be asked to wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status.

Face coverings will be available for those who may need one.

In addition, the Bangor School Department will return to a universal masking policy.

That also takes effect on Monday.

