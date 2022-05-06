Advertisement

Bangor-area organizations deliver lunch, flowers to school workers

Educator Appreciation Week started May 2nd
Educator Appreciation Week started May 2nd
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Teachers and other school workers in Bangor were in for a nice treat Friday afternoon thanks to a couple of area organizations.

Educator Appreciation Week is coming to a close, but not before Food and Medicine helped organize a special delivery around the Queen City.

Volunteers brought lunches and potted flowers to nearly 700 school workers Friday.

The Eastern Maine Labor Council, Maine Education Association, and Bangor Education Association assisted with the effort, too.

They say they wanted to show appreciation for the job school workers have done during a challenging couple of years.

Food and Medicine bought all of the meals from local restaurants.

They say it’s both a show of support for small businesses during the pandemic and promoting a sense of community togetherness.

